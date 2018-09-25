Bigg Boss 12 written updates: Celebrities and jodis lock horns during 'Samudri Lootere' task

The atmosphere in the Bigg Boss house changes with the blink of an eye. Yesterday, nominations were finally announced and the following contestants were nominated for this week’s eviction process Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik, Romil Chaudhary-Nirmal Singh.

Today’s wake up song was ‘Saat Samundar Paar’ hinting at the luxury budget task that was coming their way. This week’s luxury budget task will have a simultaneous impact on the captaincy task and the nomination process. The task titled “Samudri Lootere” will have to involve celebrity contestant owning a golden ring and will also be prisoners to the jodis.

The jodis had to torment them until they surrender and hand over the golden ring to the jodi’s. Jodi - Kriti - Roshmi were the ‘Sanchalak’ of the task while on the other hand we will see Sreesanth guiding and supporting his celebrity team. The jodis left no stone unturned to win the task. From splashing water to dumping garbage on the celebrity contestants, the jodis made sure that they fought hard and were able to get the celebrity jodi’s to surrender the ring.

Karanvir Vohra, Srishty Rode, Dipika Kakkar and Nehha Pendse gave tough competition to the jodis. Amidst the chaos, Sreesanth also became a little emotional seeing his team in distress. After failing in the luxury budget task in the first week, it is extremely important for the contestants to win this luxury budget task this week, or else they may be facing bigger challenges. Will the contestants be able to win this week’s luxury budget task? Don’t forget to watch Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only