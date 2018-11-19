हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 12 written updates: Dipika Kakkar nominates herself to save Sreesanth

Everybody deserves a second chance to rectify their mistakes. Similarly, Bigg Boss also gave the contestants a second chance to save themselves from this week’s eliminations. After a harsh verdict, where everyone except Romil was nominated because of Shivashish’s arrogance, Bigg Boss announced a task that the contestant could use to their advantage and save themselves.

As a part of this task, a safe zone was made in the garden area with only 3 chairs and 3 flagposts. Dipika, Surbhi and Deepak were the first ones to enter the safe zone. They had to wear safe badges and the flags with their name and picture was hosted on the flag posts. After every gong they had to mutually decide to leave the safe zone and give the spot to someone they thought deserved it the most. But even after leaving the spot they were allowed to come in if someone else took their name and surrendered their spot. The entire house was seen strategizing and convincing each other to gain a spot in the safe zone.

A lot of disagreement was seen amongst the contestants. This task came as blessing in disguise because it led to more groups being formed in the house and pitted contestants against each other. While Rohit tried to convince Happy Club members to save him, his planned failed and he joined hands with Karanvir and Srishty instead. Jasleen and Megha joined hands with Sreesanth and Dipika’s team.

Well, it's definitely true when they say, If you can't beat them, join them. Will the contestants use this power to their benefit or fail miserably in this task as well?

