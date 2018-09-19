हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 12 written updates: Dipika Kakar, Srishty Rode and others face the wrath of nominations

Check out today's highlights

Image Courtesy: Twitter/Bigg Boss

New Delhi: The third day in the Bigg Boss was as dramatic as it can get. With Karanvir Bohra turning peacemaker for Sreesanth and the Khan sisters Saba and Somi to season's first nominations creating a new rift between the contestants. Sreesanth who was determined to leave the house on the second day was advised against taking such a drastic by the housemates. KV as the housemates call Karanvir made special efforts to clear the misunderstandings between the Khan sisters and Sreesanth.

Just when the issue was resolved, Bigg Boss dropped the nominations bomb on the housemates. There was a separate nominations process for both the single contestants and the jodi contestants. They were made to sit separately and mutually nominate the contestants of the other group. Among the celeb contestants, Dipika Kakar and Srishty Rode were nominated by the Jodi contestants. While the Khan sisters Somi and Saba, Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik were nominated by the single contestants. The Khan sisters were nominated for spoiling the environment of the house while no concrete reason was given for the rest of the nominated contestants.

The nomination process did make the MTV fame Kriti Verma emotional as she was not happy with the decision of housemates to nominate her right on the first week. Soon when the discussions about the nominates died down. A fresh 'washroom' trouble brewed between Urvashi Vaani and Kriti Verma. However, Kriti sorted the issue and apologised to put the trouble to rest.

The coming weeks are going to be high on drama, as in the precap Sreesanth and Shivashish Mishra were seen locking horns with each other during a happy task. Will their fight intensify or will they bury their hatchet? stay tuned for more!

Bigg Boss 12Dipika Kakarshrishty rodeKaranvir BohraSreesanthKhan Sisters

