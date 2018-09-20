Bigg Boss 12 written updates: Kriti Verma and Roshmi become the first captains of the season

New Delhi: The fourth day in the Bigg Boss house was not one of those pleasant days. Although one of the most interesting tasks was assigned to the housemates, they don't complete it without indulging in petty war of words.

Soon after waking the housemates to the tunes of Baadshah, Bigg Boss announced the first captaincy task of the season. The jodis and singles were asked to select one member from their respective teams as the candidate for captaincy. The jodis select Kirti and Roshmi as the contender for captaincy whereas the singles pick Dipika Kakas as the contender from their team.

Bigg Boss assigns the Raja Rani task to the housemates in which Anup Jalota was chosen to play the king. All the contenders were assigned a task to impress Anup. However, the MTV girls Kriti and Roshmi managed to impress Anup more than Dipika and bagged the title of captains. This task caused a rift between Sreesanth and Shivashish. Sree abused Shiv out of anger.

After the captaincy result was out, Dipika got emotional as she thought she has let her team down. Meanwhile, the Sreesanth-Shivashish battle intensified with the Khan sisters joining the fight. All this made Sourabh emotional very emotional and he couldn't hold back his tears.

If you think this episode was the most dramatic ones, wait for tomorrow's episode as Bigg Boss has announced that they will directly nominate three contestants directly due to some unavoidable reasons. Who will face the wrath of sudden nominations? Stay tuned to know more.