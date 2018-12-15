हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 12 written updates: Salman Khan pulls up contestants for their laid-back attitude

Salman meets the contestants and reprimands them for sleeping at odd hours and not actively participating in the show.

Bigg Boss 12 written updates: Salman Khan pulls up contestants for their laid-back attitude

After having a week full of ups and down the contestants eagerly await for the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' as they believe host Salman Khan will solve all their queries. Not only Salman Khan, but they also await a special guest to meet them and this time Swara Bhaskar and Sumeet Vyas entered the house to meet the contestants. 

Swara and Sumeet had come to promote their upcoming web series 'It's Not That Simple'. They made the contestant complete the sentence that 'It's not that simple to stay in Bigg Boss house because….', and all the contestants shared some interesting answers and experiences. Post this, they were divided into two teams, boys and girls and asked questions on gender bias. Rohit was appreciated a lot for his mature responses on this topic.

As the day proceeded, Salman Khan met the contestants while he was relaxing on a reclining chair. 

His agenda to do so was to make the contestants realize of their laid-back behaviour in the house like sleeping at odd hours and not being actively participating in the show, even after several warnings from Bigg Boss.

Later, Salman Khan asked each one of them to choose the bottom three contestants who they think don't deserve to make it to the finale. Post this, contestants had to give responses to viewers’ queries who had posted a question for them on Voot. While Somi had to justify her relationship with Romil, Karanvir was asked that why he doesn't have a real bond with anyone in the house.

Amongst the conversation, Salman Khan received a call from Bauaa Singh, who hailed from Meerut who asked some quirky question to the contestants. Salman Khan and the contestants enjoyed speaking to him and invited him to visit them on the Bigg Boss set.

Who is this Baaua Singh who impressed Salman Khan and the contestants? Will he be able to visit the set of Bigg Boss?

Don't forget to watch Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on COLORS.

Tags:
Bigg Boss 12Salman Khanweekend ka vaardipika kakkarBauaa SinghSalman Khan Bigg Boss

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close