Anup Jalota

Bigg Boss 12: You can't miss these pics of Anup Jalota's partner Jasleen Matharu

Bigg Boss 12: You can&#039;t miss these pics of Anup Jalota&#039;s partner Jasleen Matharu
New Delhi: The brand new season of popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 12' kickstarted with a bang on September 16, 2018. The premiere was high on drama and glamour. Several jodis and individual contestants entered the house last night and will be seen settling inside soon.

One of the most 'vichitra jodis' this season seems to be of veteran singer Anup Jalota and his student-partner Jasleen Matharu. The latter gave an electrifying dance performance before making her way into the house with Anup Jalota.

So, now that there is no much intrigue about this jodi, we thought of digging into her social media handle and checking out what's she up to on Instagram. Jasleen is a 28-year-old singer and her pictures prove that she is high on style and glamour.

Anup Jalota is revered as the Bhajan Samrat, best known for his devotional songs and ghazals. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2012 in the field of Art-Indian Classical Music- Vocal by the government of India.

Some of his popular Bhajans:

Aisi Lagi Lagan

Chaand Angdaiyaan Le Raha Hai

Tumhare Shahar Ka Mausam

Jag Mein Sundar Hai Do Naam

Kabhi Kabhi Bhagwan Ko Bhi

Tere Man Mein Raam

Main Nazar Se Pee Raha Hoon

Superstar Salman Khan has returned as the host of the reality show the 9th time ina row. The show will telecast at 9 pm everyday including weekends.

Stay tuned for regular updates on 'Bigg Boss 12'. 

