Bigg Boss Marathi: Mahesh Manjrekar's show begins with grand premiere

After winning over the hearts and remotes of millions of viewers across the country, celebrity reality show 'Bigg Boss' ventured into the Marathi industry on Sunday.

The first episode of season 1 of Bigg Boss Marathi premiered at 7:00 pm today with host Mahesh Majrekar.

Just like all the previous version, here too, celebrities will be under surveillance 24 by 7 under a common roof. Here as well, the voice of Bigg Boss will be the connection between the celebrities and the outside world. Host Manjrekar will be visible to the contestants only through ‘Majhya Baacha TV’ which is set in the Meeting aka 'Baithak' room.

The show has been made in Hindi, Bangla, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. While the Hindi version has been hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the south versions were hosted by popular faces like Sudeep, Kamal Haasan and Jr NTR.

In the meantime, we bring to you the contestants of this season:

Resham Tipnis

Vinit Bonde

Aastad Kale

Jui Gadkari

Anil Thatte

Smita Gondkar

Aarti Solanki

Bhushan Kadu

Usha Nadkarni

Megha Dhade

Pushkar Jog

Sai Lokur

Rutuja Dharmadhikari

Sushant Shelar

Rajesh Shringarpure

While all the previous versions of Bigg Boss have been a big hit amongst the audience, it will be interesting to see if the Marathi version of the hit controversial reality show managed to create the same impact among the audience.