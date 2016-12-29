Bigg Boss punishes Rohan Mehra; Rahul Dev says Swami Om should not be favoured!
New Delhi: From heated arguments to nasty fights and loads of drama, the last few episodes of 'Bigg Boss' season 10 have proved to be highly entertaining for the audience. But, now things seem to be going out of control now. It is being said that celebrity contestant Rohan Mehra recently slapped commoner Om Swami inside the house.
According to an India Today report, it all happened when things got intense during the captaincy task. The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor got physical as Swami Om interfered in his task.
The report further states that, because of this assault, 'Bigg Boss' has nominated Rohan for the rest of his stay. At the same time, all other housemates can be seen supporting Rohan for taking a stand against Swami Om.
Following this, evicted participant Rahul Dev also tweeted in support of Rohan. He said that Swami Om should not be favoured.
Well, now all the viewers are looking up to superstar Salman Khan to restore peace in the controversial house of 'Bigg Boss'.
