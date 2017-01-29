'Bigg Boss' season 10 grand finale: All you want to know

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's popular reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 10 is all set for a fun-filled grand finale on Sunday night. The final episode of the tenth edition of the television program will be witnessing an array of TV and B-Town celebrities.

Top four contestants - Manveer Gurjar, Bani Judge, Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi – will be locking horns with each other for the winner's spot.

The 51-year-old actor will be seen taking the excitement up a notch by performing to his popular songs like 'Mera Hi Jalwa' and 'Aaj Ki Party'. Evicted contestants Gaurav Chopraa, Rohan Mehra, Monalisa, Nitibha Kaul, Lokesh Kumari and Navin Prakash will also be seen joining the celebrations.

You will be amazed to know that 'Kaabil' co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam be gracing the finale episode with their presence. And, wait! This isn’t it.

Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, Vijayendra Kumeria and Meera Deosthale and Karanvir Bohra have some special acts planned for the eve.

Actors Neha Dhupia and Sohail Khan accompanied by their battalion of little comedians from their upcoming comedy show 'Chhote Miyan' will also appear on 'Bigg Boss' finale.

Playback singer Shankar Mahadevan too will come on the finale of the reality show to promote his singing reality show 'Rising Star'.

'Bigg Boss', an Indian version of international series 'Celebrity Big Brother', features people locked inside a house for three months under constant camera surveillance.

(With inputs from PTI)