'Bigg Boss' season 10: Show is biased, says evicted contestant Rohan Mehra

New Delhi: After getting evicted from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's popular reality television show 'Bigg Boss' season 10, celebrity contestant Rohan Mehra is now making some interesting revelations. The 27-year-old star feels that the program was biased towards a few in the controversial house.

"The show is biased. If people are watching it and liking certain things (referring to fights and drama) it means the makers will show it again and again as its entertaining for the audience,” he told PTI.

The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' further said, "The most disgusting part of the show was presence of Priyanka Jagga and Swami Om. We can't stoop down to their level. It was tough for all of us to stay in the same house with them."

Rohan is now supporting finalist Lopamudra Raut and wants her to emerge as the winner of the on-going season of 'Bigg Boss'. He also stated that Manu Punjabi and Bani J are not deserving enough for the title.

'Bigg Boss', an Indian version of international series 'Celebrity Big Brother', features people locked inside a house for three months under constant camera surveillance.