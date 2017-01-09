Bigg Boss season 10: Weekend Ka Vaar ( Week snapshot)
New Delhi: In the 8th January episode (Weekend Ka Vaar) of Bigg Boss 10, audience once again witnessed selected clips of Manveer Gurjar and Nitibha Kaul fighting it out over breaking of rules among others from the entire week.
The differences between both only appear to be growing more with each passing day.
Fight between Rohan and Manveer was also a high point.
With only three weeks remaining, it will be interesting to watch who wins the ticket to grand finale.
The interview of Swami Om with journalist Dibaang was also interesting.
In addition, Salman Khan apprised the contestants that he won't be part of show from next season. This really shocked the audiences.
