Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Bigg Boss season 11: Dhinchak Pooja all set to enter the house

We will see Pooja Jain, aka Dhinchak Pooja inside the Bigg Boss house as a wild card entry on the episode aired on October 22, 2017!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 22, 2017, 16:43 PM IST
Comments |
Bigg Boss season 11: Dhinchak Pooja all set to enter the house

New Delhi: Before the premiere of Bigg Boss season 11, names of a number of people were doing rounds. Among these names was Dhinchak Pooja- the new queen of 'pop'. With her out-of-the-world songs she garnered a lot of attention and people couldn't be more excited to see her inside the Bigg Boss house! 

But the young YouTuber wasn't seen at the premiere which caused a lot of disappointment. However, we will see Pooja Jain, aka Dhinchak Pooja inside the Bigg Boss house as a wild card entry on the episode aired on October 22, 2017!

Are you excited to see the famous YouTuber inside the Bigg Boss house? 

Tags:
dhinchak pooja bigg bossBigg Boss season 11Dhinchak PoojaSalman Khandhinchak pooja in bigg boss
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 11: Gauahar Khan supports Akash Dadlani, gets slammed by Rohan Mehra on Twitter

Trending