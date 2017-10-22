Bigg Boss season 11: Dhinchak Pooja all set to enter the house

New Delhi: Before the premiere of Bigg Boss season 11, names of a number of people were doing rounds. Among these names was Dhinchak Pooja- the new queen of 'pop'. With her out-of-the-world songs she garnered a lot of attention and people couldn't be more excited to see her inside the Bigg Boss house!

But the young YouTuber wasn't seen at the premiere which caused a lot of disappointment. However, we will see Pooja Jain, aka Dhinchak Pooja inside the Bigg Boss house as a wild card entry on the episode aired on October 22, 2017!

Are you excited to see the famous YouTuber inside the Bigg Boss house?