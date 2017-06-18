close
'Bigg Boss' Telugu: Teaser of Jr NTR's reality show is finally here! - Watch

Actor Junior NTR is all set to take television screens b ystorm. Yes, you guessed it right! Here, we are talking about the Telugu version of 'Bigg Boss'. The showmakers recently released a teaser of the reality program and, oh boy, it will definitely raise your excitement for its opening episode.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 14:04
New Delhi: Actor Junior NTR is all set to take television screens by storm. Yes, you guessed it right! Here, we are talking about the Telugu version of 'Bigg Boss'. The showmakers recently released a teaser of the reality program and, oh boy, it will definitely raise your excitement for its opening episode.

"Television is one of the biggest mediums for entertainment. When I was approached to host 'Bigg Boss', the biggest ever show on Telugu Television, I was intrigued by the challenge. I believe that the show will be a game changer", Junior NTR earlier said in a statement.

'Bigg Boss' is the Indian version of the international format "Big Brother", one of the most successful reality television series ever. The Endemol-owned format Big Brother has had 10 blockbuster seasons in Hindi.

The Tamil version of the show, set to go on air from June 25, will be hosted by actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan.

(With IANS inputs) 

TAGS

Bigg Boss TeluguBigg Boss TeaserBigg Boss Telugu teaserJunior NTRJunior NTR teaser

