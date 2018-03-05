Birthday Special: From being the idol son to Bigg Boss contestant, Hiten Tejwani's journey on small screen

New Delhi: It has been little over a decade when Hiten Tejwani became an integral part of the television industry. Hiten entered the Balaji camp with Ghar Ek Mandir, followed by Kabhi Sautan Kabhii Saheli but rose to fame with 'Kutumb', in which he played the lead role opposite his wife Gauri Pradhan. As he turns 44, lets us have a look at his journey so far.

Hiten Tejwani has played many characters on the small screen but what made him the ideal actor was his character Karan Virani in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. He became every mother's dream and every son's envy. Not to mention, his chemistry with wife Gauri Pradhan was one of a kind. People failed to recognize them by their real name and stuck to their reel name 'Karan-Nandini' even after the show got over.

Post 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Hiten took a sabbatical and was rarely seen on television until Bigg Boss happened. The news of Hiten Tejwani joining Bigg Boss as a contestant astonished his fans as he was considered too gentle and non-controversial for the show. But it was through Bigg Boss that the world got to know the real Hiten Tejwani. Inside the house, he was the most sorted contestant who had played the game with utmost dignity till the very end. Although he was predicted to be on the top three, a rather surprising game strategy led to his shocking eviction from the show leaving all his fans heartbroken. Even though Hiten didn't win the show, he won hearts.

Another thing that Hiten is known for apart from his acting abilities is his unconditional love for his Gauri Pradhan. He leaves no opportunity to make his wife special even after fourteen years of being married. He is not just romantic but also extremely loyal. While Arshi Khan continued to woo and flirt with him throughout the season, Hiten resisted her advances and reminded her of his 'married' status.

On his birthday, we wish him all the luck with a hope to see him on television really soon.