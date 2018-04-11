Bruce Willis to feature in next Roast

Los Angeles: Action star Bruce Willis is all set to receive the roast treatment on the Comedy Central. "The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis" will take place in Los Angeles this summer while the premiere date will be announced later, a press release of Comedy Central said.

"This ain't the first time I'll be tied to a chair and held hostage by a group of humorless a**h*les for a couple hours," said Willis.

Willis joins Rob Lowe, Justin Bieber, James Franco, Charlie Sheen and Donald Trump, among others, who had also received the Comedy Central roast treatment.

It will be executive produced by Joel Gallen while Christian McLaughlin is the Executive in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.

"Bruce has survived terrorists, Armageddon, romance and death itself. Yet nothing has prepared him for this roast," said Comedy Central president Kent Alterman.