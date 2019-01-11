Catch Starry Nights 2. Oh! on Zee Cafe HD

Your nights are waiting to become starrier and full of gossip! Zee Cafe, one of the leading English entertainment channels, brings to you an exciting line-up of Bollywood stars sharing a glimpse of their blockbuster journey with the host Komal Nahta on a new chat show - Starry Nights 2. Oh!

The show will witness the best of Bollywood stars along with their go-to person spilling the beans and revealing anecdotes that we never knew of. Find out which of your favourite stars was a Bollywood fanatic since their childhood and who had an Oh! moment at school. Making its debut on Zee Café, Starry Nights 2. Oh! will make every Sunday exciting from January 13, 2019, at 10 PM.

From Ranveer Singh's craziness to Alia Bhatt's secrets, from Katrina Kaif's bets to Amir Khan's journey of becoming an actor and much more stories from celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vidya Balan and Rajkumar Rao. Zee Cafe has ensured that they have it all to keep you keyed up on the show!

Shaurya Mehta, Business Cluster Head - Premium channels, ZEEL, said, "India being a Bollywood loving nation, cannot have enough of it. Starry Nights 2. Oh! is that weekly dose of entertainment which will allow our audience to have a sneak peek into their favourite celebrity's life. Zee Café, known to televise the best of fresh content, is always on a search to showcase the finest entertaining shows. With many A-lister celebrities appearing on the show, it is sure to have a great take home for the audience. We are kickstarting 2019 with a bang and the content line up along the year is only going to get more exciting. We continue to look forward to providing our audience with a wide variety of entertainment in the months to come."

The show will have various twists and turns with the quickie round where the guests will answer an enthralling and sometimes baffling set of questions and that's not all, our guests will engage in a fun quiz, competing with their bestie for a crown. The best answers for the tricky questions will take away the crown. You don't want to miss out on all the secrets being revealed in this round.

Keeping in line with its proposition, Zee Café has chalked out an extensive marketing campaign on their digital and on-air platforms. Urban Clap has come on board as the associate sponsor on the show. Jean-Claude Biguine has come onboard as the gifting partner on the show for print and radio contests.

Catch our Bollywood celebrities revealing their secrets with their intimate one on Starry Nights 2. Oh! Sundays at 10 PM only on Zee Cafe.