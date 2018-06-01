हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bharti Singh

Comedienne Bharti Singh makes shocking revelation on Rajeev Khandelwal's show, says mom wanted to 'abort me'

Rajeev's show is turning out to be quite a hit.

New Delhi: Popular television comedienne and actress Bharti Singh is known for tickling the funnybones with her marvellous one-liners and brilliant gags. Recently she graced Rajeev Khandelwal's chat show 'JuzzBaatt...Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak' and opened up on a lot of things personal.

Bharti made a shocking revelation on the show saying that her mother once wanted to abort her due to their family's financial condition but later on, she did not do it and today is very proud of her. 

She recalled one incident when her mother was admitted to the ICU right before Bharti's performance. Timesofindia.com quoted the actress as saying, “My mother wanted to abort me, owing to our financial condition but eventually she didn’t and today she is very proud of me. I remember this one time, just before my performance, my mother was admitted to the ICU and I wasn’t ready/keen to perform. She motivated me and made sure that I go and give my best and I did."

Rajeev's show is turning out to be quite a hit as several telly celebs have talked about their personal experiences and opened up on various things. From Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Iqbal Khan, Eijaz Khan to Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy etc all have made their starry presence felt. 

