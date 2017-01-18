‘Comedy Nights Bachao Tazaa’ to be replaced by THIS comedian’s show?

Mumbai: Speculations are rife that Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh’s ‘Comedy Nights Bachao Tazaa’ may go off air almost at about the same time Bigg Boss 10 comes to an end.

The comedy show, which was based on the roast format couldn’t garner substantial TRPs and may hence get replaced by a new show hosted by Bharti, report suggests.

According to a report in DNA, ‘Chhote Miyan’ may return to TV after a hiatus of eight years. The kids talent hunt show was hosted by Mahima Chaudhary and Sachin Pilgaonkar. Though the names of the judges for the brand new season of the show haven’t been announced, it is likely that Bharti will host it.

“The auditions for the show have already begun wherein kids from different parts of country are showcasing their talent for comedy. Bharti Singh who is a part of CNBT will be hosting the show,” DNA quoted a source as saying.

However, there has been no official announcement regarding the new show.