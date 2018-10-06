हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kapil Sharma

Confirmed! Kapil Sharma to return with 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Kapil's health had taken a toll due to which he had to take a break from the small screen. 

Confirmed! Kapil Sharma to return with &#039;The Kapil Sharma Show&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: It is indeed a pleasant day for all the Kapil Sharma fans out there. The comedian took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that he will indeed be back with 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Even though we don't know exactly when will Kapil return to give us our daily dose of laughter, what we do know is that it will happen soon. Fans have already started flooding the thread, expressing their happiness to hear the news.

Kapil wrote, “Jalad wapas aa raha hoon ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ lekar aap ke liye sirf @SonyTV par. @TataSky subscribers Sony TV ka mazza without any additional cost lijiye, Abhi call kariye 18002086633 or email contact@tatasky.com

The actor-comedian enjoys a massive fan following on social media. He has over 9.9 million followers on Instagram and 12.6 million on Twitter.

Kapil's health had taken a toll due to which he had to take a break from the small screen. He now looks visibly heavier than before. After getting back to Mumbai, he even tweeted and briefed about having changed his lifestyle for good.

Earlier this year, Kapil made his comeback with 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma', however, it didn't flag off as expected and it has reportedly gone off air. Many television celebs have supported Kapil, from Shilpa Shinde, Sugandha Mishra, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh, to Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Ali Asgar—all have expressed their concerns about his health.

Here's hoping the comedian returns to tickle our funny bones as soon as possible!

