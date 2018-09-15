Confirmed! Nirmal Soni to play Dr Hathi in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

New Delhi: A few days ago, reports regarding Nirmal Soni being approached to play Dr Hathi in hit television show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' was doing rounds. Dr Hathi is one of the most loved characters of the show and was earlier played by late actor Kavi Kumar Azad, who breathed his last on July 9 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. The producer of the show, Asit Kumar Modi has confirmed to Mumbai Mirror that Soni will indeed be the new Dr Hathi. Mirror quotes him, “Yes Dr Hathi is making a comeback in the Ganesh special episodes.”

A source revealed to Mumbai Mirror that two other actors had also been shortlisted by the team but they weren't very convincing on the camera and hence, Nirmal was finalised a few days ago.

Produced by Asit Kumar Modi, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which began on July 28, 2008, is based on Duniya Ne Undha Chashma written by late columnist/journalist Taarak Mehta for a weekly magazine Chitralekha. It has completed over 2500 episodes.

With actors like Dilip Joshi (Jethalal Champaklal Gada), Disha Vakani (Daya Jethalal Gada), Shailesh Lodha (Taarak Mehta) and Amit Bhatt (Champaklal Gada), Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, is a complete family entertainer.

TMKOC is about the neighbours residing at Gokuldham Cooperative society. A number of families co-exist happily and share great warmth and love for each other. There are people from various cultural backgrounds and the show beautifully depicts the diverse cultures of India.

The show won the “Longest Running Comedy Show” award and declared rightfully so by the Limca Book of World Records.