Dance Deewane: Aalok Shaw walks away with the trophy

Popular dance reality show Dance Deewane came to an end on Saturday. Kolkata boy Aalok Shaw was announced as the winner of the show. 

New Delhi: Popular dance reality show Dance Deewane came to an end on Saturday. Kolkata boy Aalok Shaw was announced as the winner of the show. 

Apart from winning the title, the young contestant was awarded a trophy and a prize money of Rs 10 Lakh. While Aalok emerged as the winner of his generation, the winners from the second and third generation were Kishen Bilagali and Deena Nath, respectively.

Apart from the winners, the finalists included Jyoti Ranjan, Prabhadeep Singh Gill, Siza, Ved Prakash and Sonali Nirantar.

The show hosted by the Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani.  Dance Deewane was judged by Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit, Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan and choreographer Tushar Kalia.

The format of the Colors’ show was quite innovative. It had contestants participating of three different age groups. The first generation comprised of dancers below the age of 16, the second had contestants from the age of 17-34, the third group consisted of participants above 35 years.

