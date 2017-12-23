Dance India Dance 6: Judge Bosco Martis is a huge fan of peroplane dance style

Mumbai: National Award winning choreographer Bosco Martis, who is judging the reality based dance TV show "Dance India Dance 6", says he is a "huge" fan of contestant Sachin Sharma's peroplane dance style.

The Zee TV show's upcoming episodes will have Bosco testing the contestants on the grounds of risk-taking for their act, a statement said.

During one of the performances, Faridabad's Sachin Sharma enthralled everyone by performing the ‘Peroplane' step taking support of only one leg. Upon seeing him perform, Bosco not only praised Sharma but also insisted on learning the unique dance step.

"I have been observing and following you do this step and no one can do it like you. I am already a huge fan of your Peroplane style," said Bosco.

Bosco, who is a part of the choreograping duo Bosco Martis and Caesar Gonsalves and have made Bollywood actors shake a leg in films like "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara", "Bunty Aur Bali", "Jab We Met" and "Badrinath Ki Dulhania", made an attempt to perform peroplane under Sharma's guidance.

Bosco also showcased his famous hook-step for the audience and contestants.

The episodes will be aired on Saturday night and Sunday.