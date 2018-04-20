हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dance India Dance Li'l Masters

Dance India Dance Li'l Masters: When Siddharth Anand was left speechless

Anand was impressed by Tamman Gamnu with his freestyle dance moves to Idhar chala mein.  

Mumbai: Filmmaker Siddharth Anand was left speechless by the performance of a contestant on the reality show Dance India Dance Li'l Masters.

"I am completely blown away by Tamman's performance. It is commendable that in just three days he has put together a great act with so much perfection," Anand said in a statement to IANS. 

"We all know that Hrithik Roshan is one of the greatest dancers in our industry and today, Tamman's performance reminded me of him. I pray and wish that Tamman becomes as great as Hrithik one day."

The show is aired on Zee TV.

