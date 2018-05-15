Dating can be a tough game: Actor Parth Samthaan

Mumbai: Actor Parth Samthaan, who features in web series 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3', says dating can be a tough game in the age of the millennials.

The show, featuring Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor, will stream on VOOT from Tuesday. Together, they will explore new-age relationship hacks and find out if in this age of 'instalove' and right swipes, are they meant to be together.

Parth, who portrays Manik, said in a statement: "Dating can be a tough game that can burn out even the best of us and 'Kaisi Yeh...' highlights what it takes to be in love in this age of the millennials.

"Exploring the complexities of relationships -- be it with your friends, your lover or your family, this season with its bolder and edgier concept promises to leave you enthralled."

Niti, who essays Nandini, added: "I believe the narrative of this season focuses on the youth and their problems, but with a slice-of-life approach, which is sure to resonate with the audiences."

Produced by BBC Studios, it is a 13-part series.