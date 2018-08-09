हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Will & Grace

David Schwimmer to guest star on 'Will & Grace'

Actor David Schwimmer has joined the cast of 'Will & Grace' for the reboot's sophomore run.

David Schwimmer to guest star on &#039;Will &amp; Grace&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Show Still

Los Angeles: Actor David Schwimmer has joined the cast of 'Will & Grace' for the reboot's sophomore run.

The show will premiere on October 4 on NBC. 

The 'Friends' alum will join returning cast members Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally as Grace's new love interest. 

Alec Baldwin, Chelsea Handler, and Mary McCormack are also set to guest star in the second season.

Tags:
Will & GraceFriendsDavid Schwimmer

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close