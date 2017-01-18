Deepika Padukone has big crush on Vin Diesel, has "amazing babies" with him in her head!

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone recently shot an episode for ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ and made some startling revelations that may not just shock her fans but Ranveer Singh too! She said that she has a big crush on her xXx: Return of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel and in her head has “amazing babies” with him!

Nonetheless, Deepika must have certainly said what she said in good humour.

When DeGeneres said, "There is a romance going on, that's what you would get from that as well... Look at that face! Does that mean there is?", Deepika responded: "Well, there is no smoke without fire!"

"But, it's all in my head! So yeah, I mean in my head I think, like yeah, we are together and we have this amazing chemistry, and we live together and we have these amazing babies! But it's all in my head."

We, is a certain Mr. Ranveer Singh listening? We are sure DeepVeer fans mustn’t have expected this!

Ouch!!!

