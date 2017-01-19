Deepika Padukone makes black look the best colour as she steps out for 'The Late Late Show' by James Corden!

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone is running a packed schedule as she has her maiden Hollywood venture 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' hitting out in big screens globally on January 20, 2017.

The actress is busy promoting her film on all possible platforms abroad. So, if you thought Ellen DeGeneres Show was her best deal ever, then this one might surprise you even more.

Deepika made an appearance on 'The Late Late Show' by James Corden along with her co-star Vin Diesel. She even shared some on-set pictures on Instagram. Also, the Twitter handle of the show posted a sneak-peek funny video too.

On a scale from 1 to Vin Diesel, how excited are you for tonight's #LateLateShow? pic.twitter.com/Sqw3P1VpcX — The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) January 19, 2017

Dippy wore an all black outfit and mind you she looks killer!