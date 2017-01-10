Deepika Padukone on Ellen DeGeneres Show? Too much fun

New Delhi: After Priyanka Chopra made a stunning debut on top celebrity chat show hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, guess it's time for yet another Bollywood diva to cast her spell in the Western land.

Deepika Padukone will reportedly soon shoot for an episode on Ellen DeGeneres Show. According to BollywoodLife.com, a source has been quoted as saying, “Team Deepika and team Ellen have agreed to shoot one episode. Deepika’s episode has been listed for airing in the US on January 18, and in India on January 19.”

Well, recently Deepika was also seen at the Golden Globes awards where she was present at the after party. Dippy will be seen opposite Vin Diesel in 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'.

Exciting, isn't it?