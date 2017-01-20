Deepika Padukone teaches James Corden the Lungi dance – WATCH super fun video
Mumbai: Deepika Padukone is indeed going places both literally and otherwise! After appearing on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ to promote her debut Hollywood flick ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’, the Bollywood superstar made her presence felt on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ and even made the host match steps with her.
James Corden was quite inquisitive to know what ‘Lungi Dance’ is and Deepika, takes the responsibility of explaining what it is! She even explains how her ‘xXx...’ coc-star Vin Diesel thought it was a style of dance in India!
Watch the video to see how our Dippy darling decodes Lungi dance and makes Corden match steps with her in true Desi style:
D.J.Caruso’s ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ was released in India first on January 14. The action-thriller is releasing globally today and the world indeed is looking forward to watch it.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Shah Rukh Khan talks about working with Salman Khan
- Shah Rukh Khan works mostly with Yash Raj Films and Dharma Productions – Here’s why
- Zee Jaipur Literature Festival 2017: ‘The Sellout' took an emotional toll on me, says Paul Beatty
- Zee Jaipur Literature Festival 2017: We are living in best time of human history, says Sadhguru
- Never wrote open letter to PM about Dawood: Sunil Grover
- Deepika Padukone makes black look the best colour as she steps out for 'The Late Late Show' by James Corden!
- 5 Doordarshan shows from 90s we would like to see make a comeback
- Bigg Boss 10: Monalisa – Vikrant Singh Rajpoot have been paid to get married?
- Deepika Padukone has big crush on Vin Diesel, has "amazing babies" with him in her head!
- Atta girl! Priyanka Chopra back on 'Quantico' sets after injury