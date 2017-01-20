Deepika Padukone teaches James Corden the Lungi dance – WATCH super fun video

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone is indeed going places both literally and otherwise! After appearing on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ to promote her debut Hollywood flick ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’, the Bollywood superstar made her presence felt on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ and even made the host match steps with her.

James Corden was quite inquisitive to know what ‘Lungi Dance’ is and Deepika, takes the responsibility of explaining what it is! She even explains how her ‘xXx...’ coc-star Vin Diesel thought it was a style of dance in India!

Watch the video to see how our Dippy darling decodes Lungi dance and makes Corden match steps with her in true Desi style:

D.J.Caruso’s ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ was released in India first on January 14. The action-thriller is releasing globally today and the world indeed is looking forward to watch it.