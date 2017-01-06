Deepika Padukone's 'Koffee With Karan' will not be SOLO, Vin Diesel to brew a cuppa too?
New Delhi: The season 5 of 'Koffee With Karan' is perhaps the best so far. The unusual pairings of guests showcasing some great camaraderie is making up for great coffee dates. After Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's explosive interview, time's now for yet another grand telecast.
The latest buzz these days is that Deepika Padukone, who has been a regular on the show this time will have none other than her 'xXx: Return Of Xander Cage' co-star Vin Diesel as the co-guest on the show.
Yes! That's what you read. According to BollywoodLife. Com, the duo can be seen together on the show as Vin is coming to India for movie promotions on January 12, 2017. The report is originally attributed to Hindustan Times.
However, no official confirmation has been made either by the actress or by the filmmaker regarding the same.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Bigg Boss 10: Gauahar Khan cheers for Bani J, sends her 'love and strength'
- Can't wait to watch it: Priyanka Chopra on Deepika Padukone's Hollywood debut
- RIP Om Puri: Five performances that make him immortal in our hearts
- Prabhas wraps up 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' shoot, Rajamouli hails 'one hell of a journey'
- The interview of Om Puri which couldn't happen!
- Bigg Boss 10: Gauahar Khan cheers for Bani J, sends her 'love and strength'
- Real 'Dangal' girls Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari with father Mahavir Singh Phogat grace the Kapil Sharma's show!
- Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om stirs up storm, refuses to leave house
- Here's how Swami Om reacted when he was asked to leave 'Bigg Boss' house!
- Gaurav Chopra spills the beans, reveals interesting details about 'Bigg Boss' contract!