Deepika Padukone's 'Koffee With Karan' will not be SOLO, Vin Diesel to brew a cuppa too?

New Delhi: The season 5 of 'Koffee With Karan' is perhaps the best so far. The unusual pairings of guests showcasing some great camaraderie is making up for great coffee dates. After Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's explosive interview, time's now for yet another grand telecast.

The latest buzz these days is that Deepika Padukone, who has been a regular on the show this time will have none other than her 'xXx: Return Of Xander Cage' co-star Vin Diesel as the co-guest on the show.

Yes! That's what you read. According to BollywoodLife. Com, the duo can be seen together on the show as Vin is coming to India for movie promotions on January 12, 2017. The report is originally attributed to Hindustan Times.

However, no official confirmation has been made either by the actress or by the filmmaker regarding the same.