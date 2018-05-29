Did Salman Khan help newcomer bag Ekta Kapoor's show?

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan is known for giving a break to star kids and aspiring actors or singers. Though newcomer Yogita Bihani couldn't bag the lead role in his upcoming production "Loveratri", it seems like the "sweet" superstar helped her in getting popular producer Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show "Dil Hi Toh Hai".

Like other aspiring actors, Yogita also auditioned for various projects, including "Loveratri" last year. The role finally went to Warina Hussain but she is happy that she got to feature in a promo of the Salman-hosted show "Dus Ka Dum" and that he remembered her.

"He (Salman) was really fun and sweet. I had auditioned for his movie 'Loveratri'. He remembered me from that audition. That was great. He said I was amongst the top girls but they had to choose one. He said that I have a great face and would get something soon...and I got something ('Dil Hi Toh Hai') soon," Yogita told IANS over the phone from Mumbai with excitement.

"I had auditioned for the main girl. It's not like 'Oh! I didn't get that role'. My audition was so good that Salman Khan still remembered me. That's what I liked. Even for Palak (her character in the show), there were other actresses who were really good. Maybe I was perfect for this and not perfect for that role," she added.

Does she think Salman had suggested her name for the show?

"No idea but if I meet him, I will ask him. It was more like Sony people had seen me in 'Dus Ka Dum' promo. They liked my face and suggested to Balaji (Telefilms) and makers of one more show. I got Balaji's show first. But I will thank Salman Khan if I meet him," said Yogita, who also featured with superstar Nagarjuna in a commercial.

The show is yet to premiere on Sony Entertainment Television but it's already the talk of the town. "I think it is my perfect launch. I can say that it's not less than a movie. It has a great story," she said.

Clearing the air, she said: "It is not a remake of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. It is a love story and family is involved. There is no Poo (Kareena Kapoor's character in the film) and I am not Kajol. The characters aren't the same.

"The importance of a family is there which is like in that movie. We always say that movies like 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' are family movies. This will be a family show that can be watched with family."

Sharing more about her character, she said: "She is a doctor who loves her family. She is very confident and independent. She wants to do a lot for others. She is selfless and is today's girl."

There were also reports that actor Omkar Kapoor quit the show as he was not ready to play a father. So, does this mean that she will play a mother soon?

"That's not decided. It can happen or not," said Yogita, who is now paired with Karan Kundra in the show.

"Karan and I have shot the promo and are also shooting episodes," she shared.