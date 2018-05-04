Did you know Smriti Irani and Ram Kapoor were once co-stars? Ekta Kapoor shares proof

New Delhi: Not many of you would remember that the cabinet minister Smriti Irani and the reigning king of television Ram Kapoor once starred opposite each other in a show, back in the 2000s.

The show titled 'Kavita' started during the time of Ekta Kapoor's most successful television show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. Smriti, who essayed the character of 'Kavita' in the series, played Ram Kapoor's wife in the show. Both Ram and Smriti look young and refreshing in the video shared by Ekta.

Taking to social media, Ekta shared the video of her show starring two stalwarts and wrote, "Blast from the past! No one knew these two stalwarts had worked together. And they look so different @smritiirani @RamKapoor."

However, the show didn't become as popular as Kyunki and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and went off air soon after its launch.

Ram Kapoor's on-screen chemistry with Sakshi Tanwar is the most talked about in the industry but looking at the video one can say that his chemistry with Smriti was no less.

Responding to Ekta's post, Smriti, who has an infectious sense of humour wrote, "Look so different is a polite way of saying we both got fat."

While Ram couldn't hold back his laughter and commented, "Oh my god!!!! How awesome to see this after so many years. We are both looking BACCHAAS!!."

We can't thank Ekta enough for sharing the video of the two most stellar actors in the industry. While Ram continues to slay on Television as well as on the digital space, Smriti Irani, who is now the I&B minister is far from television but never forgets to treat her fans with the pictures of her Kyunki days on her Instagram handle.