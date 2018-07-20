हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Didn't wish to do fiction TV shows: Monalisa

The former Bigg Boss contestant is set to make her Hindi fiction debut on the small screen.   

Pic courtesy: @aslimonalisa (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bhojpuri film actress Antara Biswas, popularly known as Monalisa, says she had never thought of acting in a fiction TV show.

The former Bigg Boss contestant is set to make her Hindi fiction debut on the small screen. She will be seen playing Mohana ('daayan') on the upcoming show "Nazar".

"Being a popular movie actress, I had never thought of venturing into fiction on the small screen. In fact, I didn't wish to do a fiction show on television until 'Nazar' came my way," Monalisa said in a statement.

"When I was approached for the show, I found the script extremely appealing and unconventional. Mohana is very distinctive and her aura is mesmerising. The intriguing characteristics of the 'daayan' such as her 'chotti' and her several powers further enticed me to be a part of this supernatural drama."

The show is a supernatural fantasy drama which has a 'daayan' in Mumbai.

