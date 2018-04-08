Disrespecting Shilpa Shinde would be disrespecting me: Bigg Boss 11 finalist Vikas Gupta to his fans

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 finalist and producer Vikas Gupta has finally opened up about his equation with Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde.

Vikas posted a picture with Shilpa on Twitter from their reality show along with a heartfelt message, he wrote, "Naa Dosti hai Naa Dushmani with @ShindeShilpaS What remains between us is Respect. Respect as colleagues, As Artists. Do not disrespect her cause that would be disrespecting me. If her fans are doing it & U really lack self-control, give it to them. Not her or her family.

Both Vikas and Shilpa have been the most entertaining contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Although they started on a bitter note, their equation changed drastically towards the end of the show. Their chemistry soon became the talk of the town. Not just their fans, friends, even host Salman Khan appreciated their adorable chemistry time and again.

The fans thought Vikas and Shilpa would start afresh as friends but the stars had other plans. After exiting the show they stuck to the fact that they are just colleagues and nothing else. Meanwhile, the fan clubs continued to indulge in mud-slinging on social media which probably compelled Vikas to post this tweet. Now only time can tell how well have they understood Vikas's message.

Post Salman Khan's conviction Vikas Gupta posted a heartfelt note for Salman Khan on Twitter but what left the tongues wagging was a re-tweet from Shilpa Shinde, who not only shared it on her wall but also praised Vikas for pouring his heart out, leaving all her fans shell-shocked.

The famous Bigg Boss duo had even promised to work together in a web series but that doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon.

Even though Vikas has clearly said 'Na Dosti hai, Na Dushmani' we really hope to see these amazingly talented people as friends someday.