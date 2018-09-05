Dus Ka Dum finale: It's going to be a Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan show all the way—Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan is loved by his fans not just for his movies but also for his impeccable hosting talent. Hi stint as a 'Bigg Boss' host proved to be the best bet and not just that his charm on 'Dus Ka Dum' recently could be escaped by none.

On the grand finale episode of 'Dus Ka Dum', Salman will be joined by none other than Shah Rukh Khan and their camaraderie is hard to miss. Sallu Bhai took to his social media handle and shared a sneak-peek video of what to expect from the grand finale episode.

Karan Arjun aagaye hain! Get ready for a #DhamakedarFinale with @iamsrk and me! Don't forget to watch #DusKaDum, this weekend 8th - 9th September, only on @SonyTV pic.twitter.com/gQq9Og1P07 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 5, 2018

So, after 'Bigg Boss' bumper episodes where these two biggies came together, looks like now it's going to be 'Dus Ka Dum'. Meanwhile, these two stars have done special roles for each other in films as well. SRK did one in 'Tubelight' and Salman has featured in a song in former's upcoming venture 'Zero'.

The special Eid teaser of 'Zero' featuring the two Khans had left the viewers totally in awe of them.

'Dus Ka Dum' based on popular international reality game show titled 'Power Of 10'. The show which first aired in 2008, saw two successful seasons which were also hosted by Sallu Bhai.