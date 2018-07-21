हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor makes big revelation about the cast of 'Kasuatii Zindagi Kay' remake

The Czarina of Indian television Ekta Kapoor, who changed the face of television in 2000 by bringing forth superhit TV shows Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasuatii Zindagii Kay, has put an end to all the rumours surrounding the Kausatii remake.

Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: The Czarina of Indian television Ekta Kapoor, who changed the face of television in 2000 by bringing forth superhit TV shows Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasuatii Zindagii Kay, has put an end to all the rumours surrounding the Kausatii remake.

Talking about the rumoured leads in the remake, Ekta wrote, "None of d names floating can be d lead for kasauti as all r way past their prime !!! It’s a reboot of a ‘ young(mid-twenties) love story."

There were rumours that Ssharrd Malhotra, Erica Fernandez have been roped in to play the leads in Kasautii Zindagi Kay remake. However, Ekta has refuted all claims regarding the leads.

"The lead Anurag cannot b over thirty playing twenty-four na?, " her tweet read.

Ekta is known for soaps like 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki', 'Kaahin Kissii Roz', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Pavitra Rishta', 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain', and 'Jodha Akbar'. 

She has also produced the television series "Naagin", "Ye Hai Mohabbatein", "Kumkum Bhagya", "Chandrakanta", "Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki" and several others.

Earlier this week, Ekta was excited about July 3, which is when "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" went on air on Star Plus 18 years.

