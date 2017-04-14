close
Ekta Kapoor strikes a pose with two of the most famous on-screen bahus of Indian TV

Smriti has now taken a giant leap. She is now Union Minister of Textiles while Sakshi is busy experimenting with her roles and continues to cast a spell on TV viewers. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 14:41
Ekta Kapoor strikes a pose with two of the most famous on-screen bahus of Indian TV

New Delhi: Indian television czar and film producer Ekta Kapoor on Friday took to Twitter to share a very interesting selfie with her followers. No, here we are not talking about the announcement of any of her future project. Instead, 41-year-old star brought back two of the most popular bahus - Smriti Irani and Sakshi Tanwar  - of Indian television together.

The trio was seen sharing the frame in an adorable selfie. The picture has now gone viral on social media and it is making TV lovers nostalgic. Smriti and Sakshi were the faces of Ekta's most popular show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', respectively.

Have a look:

Smriti has now taken a giant leap. She is now Union Minister of Textiles while Sakshi is busy experimenting with her roles and continues to cast a spell on TV viewers. 

TAGS

Ekta KapoorEkta Kapoor selfieSmriti IraniSakshi TanwarKyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu ThiKahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

