Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor to be back with season 2 of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2?
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: The Czarina of Indian television Ekta Kapoor, who changed the face of television in 2000 by bringing forth two superhit TV shows Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is likely to be back with the second  season of the KSKBT which starred Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani in the lead role.

Without revealing much  about the saga she plans to re-create, Ekta on Thursday tweeted, "
 "So, met Star Plus team yesterday! Emotional moment for me! About to announce a ‘remake' of a old epic saga! Let the ride of nostalgia begin."

Although the name of the show has not been revealed yet, rumours were strong that Ekta will be back with the cult show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Thi.

Ekta is known for soaps like 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki', 'Kaahin Kissii Roz', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Pavitra Rishta', 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain', and 'Jodha Akbar'. 

She has also produced the television series "Naagin", "Ye Hai Mohabbatein", "Kumkum Bhagya", "Chandrakanta", "Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki" and several others.

Earlier this week, Ekta was excited about July 3, which is when "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" went on air on Star Plus 18 years.

(With IANS inputs)

 

