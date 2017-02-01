Ellen DeGeneres sends love to Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel!

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone had recently appeared on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ to promote her debut Hollywood film ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ starring Vin Diesel.

The dimpled beauty from India, who had played Serena in the action-thriller, had wished Ellen on her birthday through a tweet.

She had tweeted:

Happy Happy Birthday you amazing person! @TheEllenShow pic.twitter.com/ln6nHeUdoh — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) 27 January 2017

And Ellen, who hadn’t noticed it earlier, took to Twitter Tuesday to respond to Deepika. She tweeted:

.@DeepikaPadukone I just saw this! Thanks Deepika! Sending love to you and Vin. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 30 January 2017

Well, Ellen also mentioned Vin in her tweet! Well, she is apparently still in awe of Deepika’s romantic words for the Hollywood hunk!

For the uninitiated, when Dippy dear was on DeGeneres’ show, the host had said, "There is a romance going on, that's what you would get from that as well... Look at that face! Does that mean there is?"

And the dimpled beauty responded by saying, “Well, there is no smoke without fire! But, it's all in my head! So yeah, I mean in my head I think, like yeah, we are together and we have this amazing chemistry, and we live together and we have these amazing babies! But it's all in my head."