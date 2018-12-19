हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mahek Chahal

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Mahek Chahal to feature in show on stalking

Actress Mahek Chahal, who has been part of reality shows like "Bigg Boss" and "Power Couple", will feature in the upcoming show "Ek Thi Rani, Ek Tha Raavan" which will deal with stalking.

New Delhi: Actress Mahek Chahal, who has been part of reality shows like "Bigg Boss" and "Power Couple", will feature in the upcoming show "Ek Thi Rani, Ek Tha Raavan" which will deal with stalking.

She will be seen dancing to the song "Ringa ringa" from the film "Slumdog Millionaire" at the engagement party of Rivaaj, the protagonist of the show. 

"I am super excited to be a part of Star Bharat`s upcoming show `Ek Thi Rani, Ek Tha Raavan`. I will be performing on one of the most iconic songs by A.R. Rahman Sir which is `Ringa ringa`," Mahek said in a statement.

"I will soon be shooting for the song. I am totally energised and looking forward to it," she added.

