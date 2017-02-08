close
Fire on 'Beyhadh' sets: Kushal Tandon saves Jennifer Winget's life – Watch

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 09:25
Fire on &#039;Beyhadh&#039; sets: Kushal Tandon saves Jennifer Winget&#039;s life – Watch

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out on the sets of TV show 'Beyhadh' starring Kushal Tandon and Jennifer Winget recently while they were shooting a wedding scene. Jennifer was stranded in between the blaze and couldn't do much to get off it because the fire escalated instantly. This was when Kushal put on a brave face to save his co-star's life.

His heroic act is now being lauded by many on the social media.

While saving Jennifer's life, Kushal suffered burns on neck and legs. Watch for yourself:

"@KushalT2803 I owe you biiiig time .. you saved my life," tweeted Jennifer.

We applaud Kushal's selfless act and wish him a speedy recovery. 

First Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 09:15

