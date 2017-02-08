Fire on 'Beyhadh' sets: Kushal Tandon saves Jennifer Winget's life – Watch
New Delhi: A massive fire broke out on the sets of TV show 'Beyhadh' starring Kushal Tandon and Jennifer Winget recently while they were shooting a wedding scene. Jennifer was stranded in between the blaze and couldn't do much to get off it because the fire escalated instantly. This was when Kushal put on a brave face to save his co-star's life.
His heroic act is now being lauded by many on the social media.
While saving Jennifer's life, Kushal suffered burns on neck and legs. Watch for yourself:
It's actually so cliche...... u save a girl from fire .... have always Watched and imagined as a… https://t.co/JmSIXzcms8
— KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) 7 February 2017
"@KushalT2803 I owe you biiiig time .. you saved my life," tweeted Jennifer.
We applaud Kushal's selfless act and wish him a speedy recovery.
