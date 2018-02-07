We have the habit of believing what we see on the television and when we realise that it is nothing but a work of fiction, we secretly wish it was true. We actually go head over heels and wish those couples were together in real life too!

But how are we to react when the actors, who are far from being a couple, show an impeccable chemistry on-screen. More often than not, it is the lead pair of a TV show or a film that manages to hook our attention even when the story-line goes haywire.

So here's our list of five on-screen TV couples we wish were together in real life too.

1) Ram Kapoor- Sakshi Tanwar



In 2011, when Ekta Kapoor announced one of her biggest projects 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain' with two of the leading actors of the television industry, Ram and Sakshi, people were taken by surprise as the pairing seemed unusual to them. But as soon as the show went on floors, they realised how profoundly beautiful their chemistry looked on screen. Since both of them are highly skilled actors, they never had to rehearse their scenes and many of which were mostly impromptu. The show ended four years ago but people still haven't forgotten their on-screen love, which is why they are back again with the second season of their web series 'Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat' on Alt Balaji.

2) Jennifer Winget- Kushal Tandon



Kushal and Jennifer starred together for the first time in 'Beyhadh'. Their hot and sizzling chemistry was loved by all and their pairing came as a breath of fresh air to the audience, who were nearly sick and tired of the same old faces in heavily-embellished ensembles. Kushal and Jennifer make for a great on-screen pair and if all works in their favour, they can give the existing top Bollywood on-screen couples, a run for their money.

3) Karan Patel- Divyanka Tripathi

The lead pair of 'Ýe Hai Mohabbatein', Karan and Divyanka have woven magic on small screen as Raman and Ishita. They had a brim start but now they are counted among the most-loved couples of the TV industry. In real life, both Karan and Divyanka are married to Ankita Bhargava and Vivek Dahiya, respectively.

4) Sriti Jha- Shabbir Ahluwalia



In the leading TV show, Kumkum Bhagya, Sriti and Shabbir have a love-hate relationship but that is what makes them one of the most desirable on-screen couples. Sriti's simplicity and girl-next-door image on TV and Shabbir's hard shell soft core demeanour, has struck a chord with the audience instantly.

5) Vikas Gupta- Shilpa Shinde



If you are wondering why they have appeared on the list, stop right there! They might have a done a reality show, to begin with, but their chemistry on a rather frivolous show can put even the best of the best to shame. Call it intentional or accidental, Vikas-Shilpa's chemistry was one of the best things about the eleventh season of Bigg Boss. They are not a real-life couple but the way they have projected themselves, they have left their fans wanting for more. Better known as "Shikas", Vikas and Shilpa might work together in web series very soon.