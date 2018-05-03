Former Bigg Boss contestant got thrashed by college students at his hotel — Guess who?

New Delhi: Its the fourth day of the week and we bring to you a fresh scoop from the showbiz industry.

The latest gossip is that this reality TV star, who is also a former Big Boss contestant, has been thrashed by a group of college students while he was at his hotel. According to a SpotboyE report, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant was supposed to attend a college fest and had apparently charged a hefty sum for his appearance from the organisers.

However, much to organisers and students' disappointment, he did not turn up at the event. Surprised at his starry tantrum, when the organisers tried to reach him by calling on his number, he refused to take the calls.

Meanwhile, a huge crowd had gathered at the college campus to catch a glimpse of the star.

The report suggests that the organisers somehow managed to trace the whereabouts of the reality TV star and straightaway landed at the hotel where he was staying. When they arrived at the hotel, they found out that the television star was in a meeting with some other producer.

Meanwhile, the students, who had also arrived at the hotel, got aggressive and apparently beat the star black and blue for not turning up at the college event. The producer, who was shocked to see his star being thrashed, apparently tried to calm down the students but failed.

Finally, the hotel staff intervened and saved the actor from the attackers. Can you guess who this reality TV star is? If not, keep guessing!