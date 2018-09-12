हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss

Former 'Bigg Boss' contestants reveal whether the show is scripted or not?

'Bigg Boss 12' will start on September 16. 

Former &#039;Bigg Boss&#039; contestants reveal whether the show is scripted or not?
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: The baap of all reality shows—Bigg Boss is set to be back with its 12th season with Salman Khan as the host. The reality show is full of drama, masala and is a sure shot entertainer. Come September 16 and the show will kickstart, keeping the audiences glued.

Well, this also brings us to the age-old debate of whether the show is scripted or not. In an interview with Hindustan Times, former 'Bigg Boss 4' winner and popular telly actress Shweta Tiwari said, “I don’t watch Big Boss that often. To be very honest, Bigg Boss is very entertaining and people keep talking about what has happened, but when I watch the show, I don’t know what to believe because I know a lot of it is edited. Many times, long conversations are only shown as two lines in the show, which then leads to misunderstandings.”

And 'Bigg Boss 11' finalist Hina Khan said, “Bigg Boss is not at all a scripted show, but a very well-edited show. It’s a brilliantly edited show. You see something, you react so whosoever said whatever... I don’t blame anyone...”

So, are you ready to watch the drama unfold?

