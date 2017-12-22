Fukrey Returns collections: It's a solid hit at Box Office

New Delhi: The verdict is out and the audience has certainly liked Choocha's premonition game in 'Fukrey Returns'. The film has done incredible business at the Box Office and is still going strong.

It hit the screens on December 8, 2017, and with Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer 'Tiger Zinda Hai' releasing on Dec 22, 'Fukrey Returns' collections will surely slow down.

But nonetheless, it has already been declared a superhit at the Box Office. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures at the box office.

#FukreyReturns continued its EXCELLENT RUN in Week 2... [Week 2] Fri 3.31 cr, Sat 5.15 cr, Sun 7.10 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2.10 cr, Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.60 cr. Total: ₹ 73.81 cr. Biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 50.55 cr

Week 2: ₹ 23.26 cr

Total: ₹ 73.81 cr

India biz. SUPER-HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2017

A sequel to 2013 runaway film 'Fukrey', 'Fukrey Returns' proves content is actually the king at Box Office. The venture is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

The gang of four friends Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal and Manjot Singh. Richa Chadha plays the character of Bholi Punjaban in the film and the audience has showered love on this laugh riot.