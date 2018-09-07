हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau ordered to pay USD 2 Million to former manager

 "Game of Thrones" star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has been ordered by an arbitrator to pay his former manager a whopping USD 2 million.

Los Angeles: "Game of Thrones" star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has been ordered by an arbitrator to pay his former manager a whopping USD 2 million.

According to court documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, the arbitrator asked the 48-year-old Danish actor to pay USD 1.75 million plus nearly USD 225,000 in interest to Jill Littman, who managed him until he fired her in 2015.

Coster-Waldau had terminated his relationship with the manager via an email, where he wrote, "I am nothing but grateful for our many years working together and the success we shared. And the reason I have decided to leave Impression is not to go somewhere else but to basically take control myself. 'Game of Thrones' is coming to an end now."

The severing of the relationship led to a dispute over commissions owed to Littman.

Littman claimed that while she was representing Coster-Waldau she was paid 10 per cent of his income, but the actor contended that there was an oral agreement for no post-termination commissions.

The ruling ultimately went in the favour of Littman, and Coster-Waldau now owes his former manager USD 2 million in earnings from "Game of Thrones" and other revenue streams.

