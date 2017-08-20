close
'Game Of Thrones' final season won't start shooting till October

'GOT' fans, we might have some bad news for you.

ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 15:21
&#039;Game Of Thrones&#039; final season won&#039;t start shooting till October

Washington: 'GOT' fans, we might have some bad news for you.

According to Entertainment Weekly, HBO hit-drama 'Game of Throne' will resume shooting in October.

The October start is a later start date than usual for the series, which typically gets underway in mid-summer and continues until the end of the year.

Season 7 was an exception, filming its seven episodes from September to February and then premiering on HBO this summer instead of the spring.

The eighth season of the show will consist of six episodes. If reports are to be believed, the upcoming season will have supersized episodes. But, this news has still to be confirmed officially by HBO.

And while the final stretch will be the show's shortest in terms of number of episodes, it's also a pretty safe bet that the production will spend at least as much time filming the final season.

'Game of Thrones' returns to HBO with sixth episode on Sunday.

TAGS

Game of ThronesGame of Thrones final seasonOctoberHollywoodTV show

