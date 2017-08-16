Game of Thrones Season 7 episode 6 leaked!

New Delhi: 'Bad things are coming' for HBO as there has been yet another leak in the Game of Thrones series.

Episode 6 of season 7 was leaked but the hackers had nothing to do with it! The episode was leaked accidentally on HBO España on Tuesday night reportedly. The channel aired episode 6 instead of the episode 5 which left everyone, startled.

According to dnaindia.com, originally attributed to Business Insider, there are reports of the season 7 finale being leaked as well.

However, a spokesperson of HBO said that there is no knowledge of the episode 7 leak as of now.

