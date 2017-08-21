Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6- Leaks did no harm

New Delhi: The entire world was shocked when HBO Spain aired the Game of Thrones season 7 episode 6 accidentally, almost a week before its release date.

Since then, even the people who wished to watch the episode on its original air date found themselves surrounded by spoilers. More than half of the world knew that one of the three dragons was going to die at the end yet, when the episode was aired, the spoilers did nothing to hamper the effect it had to create.

Imagine a show being so good that even though you know the end, you still yearn to see it with your own eyes. This is the beauty of 'Game of Thrones' series. Despite spoilers, the show will always provide a thrilling experience that will make you forget everything else.

The latest episode, almost 1 hour and 10 minutes long was like a gift from 'the old gods and the new'. The 10 minute extra running time didn't only make the fans happy, but they were also the most intense.

Although our heart broke when the mystical dragon died, it's blue eyes towards the end evoked a lot of terror as well as excitement. No war must be easy and with a dragon by the night king's side, we just can't wait for the final war.

Episode 6 was different in many ways, it isn't everyday that you see someone courageous enough to throw stones at dead people and calling them names, it isn't everyday you see dragons burning thousands of dead people, and it is definitely a rare sight to witness living men, fighting creatures who aren't breathing. Furthermore, the king in the north has finally, 'bent the knee' and we are sure that Danerys couldn't be happier.

Coming to Winterfell, we saw the Sansa- Arya relationship tumbling yet again, and can only wonder if the Stark sisters will be able to see through littlefinger's lies. Both the sisters have suffered tremendously but it is indeed unfortunate that none is ready to understand the other.

Lastly, the scene where Daenerys holds Jon's hand is emotionally stirring. Are we about to witness yet another great couple?

To sum up, there was no reduction in the episode's overall effect, irrespective of the spoilers and leaks. The episode, from the moment it began, had us on our toes and all hell broke loose when that dead bear growled in the first scene.

Valar Morghulis!