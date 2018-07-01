हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Game of Thrones: Season eight will be 'bloodier' and 'torturous', says Sophie Turner

Los Angeles: Actor Sophie Turner has teased that the eighth and final season of epic fantasy show "Game of Thrones" will be much more "bloodier" and "emotionally torturous" for the fans than all of its previous seasons.

In a video interview with online portal Gold Derby, Turner, who portrays the character of Sansa Stark in the hit HBO series, promised that there will be "more death" in the final season.

"I can tell you that there's definitely a coming together of people. Everyone is coming together to fight the impending doom. There's a lot of tension between these little groups, battling for what they think is right," Turner said. 

"It's 'Game of Thrones', so it's going to be bloodier and more death and more emotionally torturous than all the years before," she added.

Turner also said that Sansa will further evolve and will fully embrace her role as a "warrior" in the upcoming season.

"I always saw something of a warrior in Sansa that I don't think other people really saw. I always had the feeling that she was learning and adapting and at some point or another it was going to manifest itself somehow, and she manifested it into being a warrior," she said.

"It felt really satisfying when it happened, and I'm really happy where this storyline for her has ended up," she added.  

Turner also appreciated the strong female characters of the show and diversity of their stories.

"We have really powerful women on this show, all in their own right and in their own ways," she said. 

"They all emulate different strengths and the different ways that women can be strong, and that's one thing I really love about this show. They've not all risen to power in the same ways," she added.

The eighth and final season of the show will air next year.

